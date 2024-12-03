Security Forces Crackdown: Women's Role in Terrorism Unveiled

In a major anti-terror operation, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained two female suspects under the Public Safety Act, confirmed a senior police officer on Tuesday. The operation also led to the death of two Pakistani terrorists in a September 11 encounter.

Udhampur SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure revealed that investigations have exposed local elements assisting terrorists. Subsequently, two individuals were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while three others were detained under the PSA. This includes two women, Arshad Begam and Maryama Begam, accused of supporting terrorists.

In parallel developments, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat, responsible for multiple civilian murders and attacks, was killed in a Srinagar district operation. Security forces continue a thorough search after neutralizing him in Dachhigam forest, Srinagar, based on decisive intelligence.

