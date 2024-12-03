Left Menu

Security Forces Crackdown: Women's Role in Terrorism Unveiled

In a significant security operation in Jammu and Kashmir, two suspected female terror associates have been detained under the Public Safety Act. The crackdown comes amid ongoing operations where two Pakistani terrorists were neutralized, and a prominent local terrorist was identified and killed by security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:47 IST
Udhampur SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major anti-terror operation, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained two female suspects under the Public Safety Act, confirmed a senior police officer on Tuesday. The operation also led to the death of two Pakistani terrorists in a September 11 encounter.

Udhampur SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure revealed that investigations have exposed local elements assisting terrorists. Subsequently, two individuals were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while three others were detained under the PSA. This includes two women, Arshad Begam and Maryama Begam, accused of supporting terrorists.

In parallel developments, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat, responsible for multiple civilian murders and attacks, was killed in a Srinagar district operation. Security forces continue a thorough search after neutralizing him in Dachhigam forest, Srinagar, based on decisive intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

