Tragedy in Udhampur: Special Forces Soldier Falls in Fierce Encounter

Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, a soldier from the 6 Para Special Forces, was killed during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The incident marks the third such encounter in 24 hours. Security forces are investigating with several suspects detained for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:44 IST
A soldier from the army's special forces was tragically killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The confrontation occurred during a security operation aimed at flushing out terrorists in the Dudu-Basantgarh area.

The operation, initiated with Jammu and Kashmir Police based on specific intelligence, turned into a fierce gunfight. Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para sustained serious injuries in the initial exchange and tragically succumbed later, despite efforts to save him.

Udhampur's Basantgarh region has experienced multiple terror incidents recently. The latest operation saw four suspects detained. This comes in the wake of a deadly week marked by multiple encounters and a major attack in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

