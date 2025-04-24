Tragedy in Udhampur: Special Forces Soldier Falls in Fierce Encounter
Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, a soldier from the 6 Para Special Forces, was killed during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The incident marks the third such encounter in 24 hours. Security forces are investigating with several suspects detained for questioning.
- Country:
- India
A soldier from the army's special forces was tragically killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The confrontation occurred during a security operation aimed at flushing out terrorists in the Dudu-Basantgarh area.
The operation, initiated with Jammu and Kashmir Police based on specific intelligence, turned into a fierce gunfight. Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para sustained serious injuries in the initial exchange and tragically succumbed later, despite efforts to save him.
Udhampur's Basantgarh region has experienced multiple terror incidents recently. The latest operation saw four suspects detained. This comes in the wake of a deadly week marked by multiple encounters and a major attack in Pahalgam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udhampur
- encounter
- soldier
- terrorists
- Basantgarh
- Havaldar
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- special forces
- army
ALSO READ
Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: A Debate Ignites Over Waqf Act and Unemployment
Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Uproar in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly
Empowering Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Women's Advancement
Political Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: AAP MLA's Allegations Stir Controversy