Parliament Turmoil: Opposition Demands JPC Probe

Union ministers meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar amidst a stormy parliament session. Opposition leaders stage protests, demanding an investigation into the Adani indictment and criticising the government's response on MSP issues. Vice President Dhankhar warns against disruptions, emphasizing they hinder legislative functions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:02 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal calls on Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing winter session of Parliament has been marked by significant disruptions, as high-profile meetings and protests unfold. On Tuesday, key Union ministers met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House. Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, alongside Dr. L Murugan and Arjun Ram Meghwal, joined Dhankhar for discussions.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary proceedings have become a stage for dramatic protests. Members of the INDIA bloc, led by figures like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, staged a demonstration demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani indictment. The leaders also expressed dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) debate.

The unrest prompted Vice President Dhankhar to evoke Murphy's Law, suggesting an "algorithm" of disruptions. He criticized the repeated interruptions that have plagued the parliamentary agenda, stressing the need for a focus on legislative duties. The winter session, plagued by protests and adjournments, started on November 25 and continues until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

