Celebrating Ability: BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Mallika Nadda Uplift Spirits

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Special Olympics Bharat Chairperson Mallika Nadda attended an art and culture workshop, aiming to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of people with disabilities across India.

Speaking at the event, Tiwari praised the initiatives led by Special Olympics India President Mallika Nadda, which range from sports to painting, and emphasized their role in enhancing the lives of children with special needs. He also acknowledged the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who advocates for inclusive platforms that showcase the talents of individuals with disabilities.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated this commitment via social media, reflecting on government policies over the past decade that aim to uphold the dignity of persons with disabilities. He described the occasion as a holy event for India, underscoring the cultural and ideological respect for persons with disabilities.

