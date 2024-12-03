Uttarakhand CM Dhami Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recognized the achievements and resilience of individuals with disabilities, describing them as a source of inspiration. The event, held in Dehradun, underscored the state government's resolve to enhance accessibility in public infrastructure projects.

During the ceremony, CM Dhami articulated the government's strategic approach to making buildings, hospitals, and bus stations more accessible for disabled individuals. He noted that every new construction project would consider the specific needs of persons with disabilities to ensure ease of access and promote inclusive growth.

The Chief Minister also detailed state initiatives that currently provide five types of pensions to support around 100,000 disabled individuals. These benefits extend to disabled children and those involved in agricultural work. Measures also include financial assistance for individuals with dwarfism, demonstrating the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)