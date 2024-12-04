Left Menu

UP Government Forms Committee to Address Farmers' Agitation

The Uttar Pradesh government has established a five-member committee to address the farmers' protests in Noida and Greater Noida. Chaired by Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Sagar, the committee aims to develop solutions within a month. The protests highlight demands for compensation and legal guarantees for the Minimum Support Price.

Updated: 04-12-2024 09:55 IST
Police force deployed at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida as farmers continue protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a decisive step by forming a five-member committee to tackle the ongoing farmers' agitation in the Noida and Greater Noida regions. The official release confirms that IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, Principal Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development, will lead this crucial committee.

Comprising Anil Kumar Sagar, Piyush Verma, Sanjay Khatri, Somya Srivastava, and Kapil Singh, the committee is described as a focused team with the requisite expertise to effectively address the matter. Their mandate is to deliver a report with actionable recommendations to the government within a month, underscoring the administration's commitment to resolving farmers' issues systematically.

This move intends to achieve a balanced resolution to the agitation while maintaining regional development. The committee's findings and recommendations are expected to guide the government's response, potentially including policy reforms, compensation adjustments, or other interventions. This action coincides with escalating protests spearheaded by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and associated farmer groups, demanding agricultural reforms and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

