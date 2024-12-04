Left Menu

Glow Secures $30 Million for Renewable Revolution

Glow, a green energy startup, has raised USD 30 million from venture capital firms to boost renewable energy adoption. With solar farms in Rajasthan already generating 21.3 MW, the new funding will help scale operations and expand its solar network, starting with initiatives in India.

Glow, an innovative player in the green energy sector, has successfully raised USD 30 million from venture capital firms Framework and Union Square Ventures. The substantial investment aims to enhance Glow's mission to boost renewable energy adoption globally.

Since its establishment in 2023, Glow has launched three solar farms in Rajasthan, collectively generating 21.3 MW of solar capacity. These projects have been implemented at Rays Power Experts' site near Bikaner, showcasing Glow's impactful progress.

David Vorick, CEO and co-founder of Glow, stated that this fresh influx of funds will enable the company to scale up operations, expand its solar farm network, and provide clean, affordable energy to communities globally, with an initial focus on India.

