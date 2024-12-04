Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail to PFI Delhi Leaders Amid Money Laundering Allegations

The Delhi High Court granted bail to senior leaders of PFI Delhi, including its President and General Secretary, against charges of money laundering. Despite findings by the ED alleging donations-related misconduct, the court determined insufficient evidence to substantiate these claims, emphasizing the importance of defendants' rights and expeditious trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to three prominent leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) Delhi, who were accused of money laundering in connection with questionable cash donations. Those released include Pervez Ahmad, the President of PFI Delhi, along with General Secretary Md. Ilias, and Office Secretary Abdul Muqeet.

The bench, led by Justice Jasmeet Singh, highlighted that stringent statutory conditions should not be misused to indefinitely detain individuals without a fair and prompt trial. The court underscored that merely charging a person under rigorous laws should not be equated to a penalty without due process, as it infringes the rights protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested the leaders in September 2022, argued that substantial sums, including Rs. 32.03 crores in cash since 2009, were suspiciously transacted in PFI accounts without clear donor identification. Despite these allegations, the court ruled that evidence was inadequate to substantiate money laundering charges, allowing the trial to proceed while granting bail to the accused pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

