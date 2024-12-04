Left Menu

Spain's Venezuelan Oil Imports Hit Two-Decade High

Spain's crude oil imports from Venezuela have reached their highest level in nearly 20 years, with 2.6 million tons imported in 2024. This surge is facilitated by U.S. licenses allowing increased exports to North America and Europe, leading to agreements with Spanish company Repsol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:15 IST
Spain's Venezuelan Oil Imports Hit Two-Decade High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's crude oil imports from Venezuela have reached unprecedented levels, with Cores, a Spanish government agency, reporting a significant increase. So far in 2024, Spain has imported 2.6 million metric tons of Venezuelan oil, marking the highest volume of imports in nearly two decades.

In October alone, Spain imported 151,000 metric tons from Venezuela. This spike follows a U.S. decision to allow Venezuelan oil exports to North America and Europe. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member has been leveraging this opportunity to enhance its export levels.

Spanish oil company Repsol, following authorization from the U.S., has capitalized on these developments, accepting Venezuelan oil as debt payment. This has led to a rise in import volumes, reflecting the evolving geopolitical energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024