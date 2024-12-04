Left Menu

HAM Radio Enthusiasts Reunite Woman with Family After Eight Years

A mentally disturbed woman in a West Bengal correctional facility is set to reunite with her family after eight years, thanks to HAM radio enthusiasts who located her family in Jharkhand. The mix-up occurred due to initial misidentification of her origin by authorities, leading to years of separation.

04-12-2024
HAM Radio Enthusiasts Reunite Woman with Family After Eight Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman who has been lodged in West Bengal's Midnapore Central Correctional Home for eight years is finally set to reunite with her family, thanks to the efforts of HAM radio enthusiasts.

These dedicated members of the West Bengal Radio Club successfully tracked down her family in Jharkhand's Palamu district, resolving a prolonged separation caused by an administrative mix-up. Initially, police had mistakenly identified her as being from Uttar Pradesh in 2017 when she was arrested for entering a restricted area.

After welfare officer Aniruddha Ghosh reached out for assistance, and with the intervention of Shahid Parvez from DLSA, it was determined that she was actually from Jharkhand. With all verification processes in place, her family eagerly awaits her return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

