Screen Clash: Smartphones Driving a Wedge in Indian Families

A Vivo-commissioned survey reveals the negative impact of excessive smartphone use on parent-child relationships in India. Both parents and children spend significant daily hours on smartphones, leading to recognized conflicts. The survey highlights a need for balancing digital habits with real-life connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:22 IST
A recent survey commissioned by Vivo, the Chinese mobile devices company, has shed light on the growing concern of smartphone dependency affecting family dynamics in India. Conducted by Cybermedia Research, it reveals that Indian parents and children are spending an alarming amount of time on their smartphones daily, primarily for social media and entertainment. This excessive usage has been identified as a contributing factor to strained personal relationships within families.

The Vivo Switch Off 2024 Survey indicates that both parents and children acknowledge the adverse effects of their digital habits, yet neither group appears willing to curb their usage. A significant portion of respondents, 66% of parents and 56% of children, report noticing negative shifts in their relationships due to smartphone overuse. Despite a mutual desire for closer interaction, the allure of screens persists.

The study included insights from 1,543 participants across major Indian cities, underlining a profound dependency on smartphones, with 76% of parents and 71% of children admitting they can't live without their devices. Additionally, 64% of children consider themselves addicted, primarily engaging with social media. The findings raise vital questions about fostering meaningful family bonds in a tech-dominated era, as highlighted by Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at Vivo India.

