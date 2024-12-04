Cuba Faces Unprecedented Energy Crisis Amidst Blackouts

Cuba announced it has started restoring power after a catastrophic collapse of its electrical grid, marking the latest of many nationwide blackouts that highlight the country's deteriorating power generation system. Energy Minister Vicente de la O'Levy stated that the government has prioritized aiding hospitals and water facilities as power restoration begins across scattered circuits.

Despite efforts to recover electricity, millions of Cubans remained without power by midmorning. The ongoing outages have forced the communist government to shut down schools and advised non-essential workers to stay at home. Energy Minister de la O'Levy expressed optimism that the grid would be fully operational by Thursday, but stressed a cautious and gradual approach.

The crisis is further compounded as fuel shortages, natural disasters, and economic challenges have stressed Cuba's outdated oil-fired power plants to the breaking point. A significant failure at the Antonio Guiteras power plant caused a Wednesday morning blackout, illustrating the stark reality that much of the grid's infrastructure is undergoing critical maintenance or is offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)