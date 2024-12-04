Family Tragedy in Delhi: Son Confesses to Triple Murder

In a startling development, the Delhi Police announced on Wednesday that the son, initially considered the complainant in the Neb Sarai triple murder case, is now the main suspect. The accused has been identified as Arjun, who allegedly murdered his mother, father, and sister.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, SK Jain revealed that Arjun harbored strained relations with his family, feeling 'humiliated' by his father's reprimands and burdened by sibling rivalry. This revelation shifts the initial perception, which suggested that Arjun was on a morning walk during the crime.

Addressing the media, Jain stated, 'The crime scene showed no signs of theft or forced entry, dismissing robbery as a motive. Upon questioning, Arjun's narrative revealed inconsistencies, culminating in his admission to the killings. Further investigations are ongoing.'

The gruesome murders were executed using an Army knife, chosen deliberately by Arjun. The timing of the crime, on his parents' wedding anniversary, underscores the premeditated nature of the act. Investigators are piecing together more details as the case unfolds.

This shocking incident has rocked the local community, marking the first such occurrence in Deoli village, sparking fear and disbelief among neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)