Delhi Powers Ahead: New EV Charging Stations Inaugurated

In a significant step towards sustainable urban development, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, inaugurated 25 new low-cost Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the capital on Wednesday. These facilities, managed by Delhi Transco Limited, bring the total to 78 charging stations across the city.

During the inaugural event, Atishi and Sisodia not only unveiled the plaque but also engaged with officials to gain insights into the station's operation. Atishi underscored the government's comprehensive approach to development, acknowledging its achievements in sectors such as education and health, alongside the introduction of affordable EV charging infrastructure.

The Chief Minister highlighted Delhi's pioneering EV policy, launched in 2020, which incentivizes electric vehicle adoption through subsidies and road tax exemptions. Atishi pointed out that Delhi now boasts the lowest rates and over 2,400 charging points. This has resulted in 12% of all newly registered vehicles being electric, showcasing a significant shift towards sustainable transportation.

Sisodia referred to the newly established charging stations as the "power banks of modern Delhi," emphasizing their role in fostering a transition to electric vehicles. He recalled the vision, initiated in 2020 under Arvind Kejriwal's guidance, to propel the adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital.

Emphasizing the strides made in implementing Delhi's EV policy, Sisodia expressed confidence in reaching the target of 25% of new vehicle purchases being electric by 2025. He praised the leadership and vision of Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi for overcoming challenges and focusing on future-oriented, sustainable solutions.

Sisodia also lauded the electorate for choosing an educated leader in Delhi, ensuring innovative solutions to contemporary challenges and securing cleaner air for future generations. He linked the success of the EV policy to the visionary, educated leadership that has driven Delhi's modern transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)