Political Turmoil in France and Currency Market Repercussions

The euro remained subdued on Thursday as France's government collapse stoked fears about the economic state of the nation's second-largest economy, causing the euro to hover near its two-year low.

The no-confidence vote passed by French lawmakers added to the country's political uncertainty, complicating efforts to stabilize the budget deficit and appoint a new prime minister. ING's economist warned of continued strain on business and consumer confidence.

Elsewhere, financial markets are focusing on potential ECB rate cuts and currency fluctuations amid South Korea's political upheaval. Global markets also watch bitcoin's upward trend post-U.S. elections, betting on favorable crypto regulations under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)