Delhi Breathes Easier: Air Quality Improves

Delhi's air quality index improved to 'moderate' after persistent pollution, bringing relief to residents. However, areas like RK Puram showed 'poor' levels. Graded Response Action Plan measures remain in place. The Supreme Court upheld strict pollution control measures while the weather indicates a chilly winter ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:48 IST
Drone visuals from Lajpat Nagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Residents of Delhi experienced a welcome change on Thursday as the air quality index improved to a 'moderate' status following a month of relentless pollution. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 161 at 8 a.m.

Despite the improvement, a layer of smog covered the city as winter temperatures began to bite. The India Meteorological Department reported a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. The AQI showed varying levels across the city, with areas like Anand Vihar at 178 and Chandani Chowk at 194. However, parts of the capital such as RK Puram and Mundka recorded poor AQI levels, highlighting ongoing concerns.

The implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continues to battle the pollution crisis. The Supreme Court upheld the enforcement of GRAP-IV which imposes restrictions on certain diesel vehicles. The court stressed the necessity of strict measures, reinforcing the commitment to monitor and adjust actions based on pollution levels. Meanwhile, Agra's air quality was deemed satisfactory, reflecting differing conditions in the region.

