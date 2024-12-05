Delhi Breathes Easier: Air Quality Improves

Residents of Delhi experienced a welcome change on Thursday as the air quality index improved to a 'moderate' status following a month of relentless pollution. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 161 at 8 a.m.

Despite the improvement, a layer of smog covered the city as winter temperatures began to bite. The India Meteorological Department reported a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. The AQI showed varying levels across the city, with areas like Anand Vihar at 178 and Chandani Chowk at 194. However, parts of the capital such as RK Puram and Mundka recorded poor AQI levels, highlighting ongoing concerns.

The implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continues to battle the pollution crisis. The Supreme Court upheld the enforcement of GRAP-IV which imposes restrictions on certain diesel vehicles. The court stressed the necessity of strict measures, reinforcing the commitment to monitor and adjust actions based on pollution levels. Meanwhile, Agra's air quality was deemed satisfactory, reflecting differing conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)