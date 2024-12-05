Sanjay Raut Criticizes BJP's Snub of Shinde as Fadnavis Becomes Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the selection of Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM by the Mahayuti alliance. Raut remarked that the 'Shinde era is over' and asserted that Shinde would not regain the top post.

Accusing the BJP of having 'used' Shinde, Raut commented that the party had now sidelined him. 'Shinde era is over, it was just for two years,' stated Raut. He emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party employs a history of breaking regional parties that ally with them.

Raut also raised concerns over the delay in declaring the new CM despite the Mahayuti alliance's majority. He suggested internal discord within the alliance, saying, 'Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM but they could not form the government for 15 days. This suggests tensions within their camp.'

The ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai will see Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister today, alongside deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar of NCP and Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This development follows intense political maneuvering after the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, alongside substantial gains for parties within the alliance, while the opposition MVA suffered significant losses.

