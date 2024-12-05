NIA Raids 16 Karnataka Locations in BJP Activist Murder Case

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed search operations across 16 locations in Karnataka. These investigations are tied to the high-profile murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru, which occurred on July 26, 2022.

The raids follow the agency's submission of a chargesheet against two suspects implicated in aiding Mustafa Paichar, the primary planner of the crime. Nettaru, a prominent BJP figure, was violently attacked in public, causing widespread concern and intended to incite fear within the community.

The local police initially registered the case on July 27, 2022, under FIR no. 63/2022. Subsequently, the NIA took over the case on August 4, 2022, applying various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. To date, 19 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)