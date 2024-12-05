Left Menu

NutriHarvest Project Unveils Global Nutrition Revolution

The NutriHarvest project, led by HarvestPlus and Cargill, is a $3 million, 36-month initiative focused on delivering 17 million nutritious meals to India, Kenya, Tanzania, and Guatemala. By enhancing farmer skills and integrating biofortified crops in local diets, the project aims to improve nutrition and food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

5th December 2024 marked the beginning of a bold initiative, the NutriHarvest project, launched by HarvestPlus and Cargill. This $3 million effort aims to supply 17 million nutritious meals in nations like India, Kenya, Tanzania, and Guatemala over 36 months.

In India, the focus is on improving the skills of over 100,000 farmers and enhancing the production of nutrient-rich foods, including biofortified crops such as iron pearl millet and zinc wheat. A key component, the NutriPatshala program, integrates these crops into school feeding schemes to boost dietary diversity among children.

Simultaneously, the project empowers poultry farmers through the Hatching Hope initiative, enhancing protein availability and strengthening local economies. Overall, NutriHarvest is set to transform global food systems, ensuring sustainable nutrition and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

