Rosneft Expands in India with $20 Billion Investment

Rosneft, a major Russian oil producer, has recently invested $20 billion in India. The announcement, made by the Indian government quoting President Putin, highlights Russia's plans to establish manufacturing operations in the country. This move underscores the strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Updated: 05-12-2024 13:09 IST
In a significant economic development, Russian oil producer Rosneft has announced a substantial investment of $20 billion in India. This move was revealed through an Indian government statement citing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the statement, Russia is also poised to set up manufacturing operations within India. This step is indicative of the burgeoning economic cooperation between the two countries, aiming to boost economic and industrial integration.

Further coverage indicates that this investment cements Rosneft's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Indian market, aligning with both nations' mutual interests in the energy sector.

