Trump's Tensions with Putin: Sanctions and Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ukraine Conflict

Former US President Donald Trump expressed frustration over Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments about Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and discussed potential sanctions on Russia. Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Russian drones targeted Kharkiv, causing casualties, while Ukrainian sources anticipate further Russian offensives.

Former US President Donald Trump has articulated his displeasure with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his remarks regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump's response comes in the wake of Putin's comments about Zelenskyy's legitimacy, which Trump deemed unacceptable during his conversation with NBC News' Kristen Welker.

In an assertive tone, Trump suggested the potential imposition of secondary sanctions on Russia and proposed a significant tariff on Russian oil. While reiterating his favorable relationship with Putin, Trump maintained that necessary economic pressure would be applied should negotiations fall through.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine sees no sign of abating. Russian drones targeted significant sites in Kharkiv, leaving multiple casualties, with Ukraine bracing for intensified military actions. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused Russia of protracting ceasefire discussions to solidify territorial gains. In response, Russia asserted capturing a village in Donetsk, though verification remains pending.

