Left Menu

Baerbock Urges US Caution Against Putin's 'Stalling Tactics'

In Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned the U.S. against falling for Russian President Putin's 'stalling tactics.' She emphasized the urgent need for unconditional support for Ukraine, as NATO foreign ministers prepare to meet and the dialogue between Russia and the U.S. remains deadlocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:28 IST
Baerbock Urges US Caution Against Putin's 'Stalling Tactics'
Annalena Baerbock

In a significant diplomatic development, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on the United States to remain wary of Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged 'stalling tactics' during her visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

Baerbock emphasized the urgency of supporting Ukraine in the face of stalled talks between Russia and the U.S., urging NATO to maintain a firm stance. This comes as NATO foreign ministers prepare to gather in Brussels later this week.

Despite claims from the Kremlin about potential peace negotiations, Baerbock insists Putin shows no real intent to compromise, making unwavering support for Ukraine crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025