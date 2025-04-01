Baerbock Urges US Caution Against Putin's 'Stalling Tactics'

In a significant diplomatic development, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on the United States to remain wary of Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged 'stalling tactics' during her visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

Baerbock emphasized the urgency of supporting Ukraine in the face of stalled talks between Russia and the U.S., urging NATO to maintain a firm stance. This comes as NATO foreign ministers prepare to gather in Brussels later this week.

Despite claims from the Kremlin about potential peace negotiations, Baerbock insists Putin shows no real intent to compromise, making unwavering support for Ukraine crucial.

