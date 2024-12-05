Left Menu

Assam's Beef Ban Sparks Political Debate

Kerala's Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, criticized Assam's newly announced beef ban, labeling it as part of a divisive agenda by the Sangh Parivar. Meanwhile, BJP Kerala Vice President Major Ravi warned the ban may send a 'wrong message' and urged for a clearer understanding of beef.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:16 IST
Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce rebuke of the Assam government's recent move to ban beef consumption in public places, Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has claimed the decision is a strategic maneuver by the Sangh Parivar to sow division among citizens. He alleged that with upcoming elections in Assam, such a proposition serves the political interests of the ruling party.

Responding to the comments, BJP Kerala Vice President Major Ravi weighed in, suggesting a need for clarity between cow meat and beef. Ravi stated that abruptly banning beef could mislead the public, emphasizing the importance of allowing culinary freedom.

This political clash follows Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement, citing the success of the 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act as a precursor to this move. The Chief Minister declared an end to beef in all public venues, including hotels and restaurants, effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

