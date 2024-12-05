Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Sengar for Medical Treatment

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, serving a life sentence in the Unnao rape case, has been granted two weeks interim bail by Delhi High Court for medical treatment. He will undergo evaluation at AIIMS with conditions to ensure compliance, as the court considers the interim bail contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:19 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Sengar for Medical Treatment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled to grant a two-week interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former politician serving a life sentence for his conviction in the infamous Unnao rape case of 2018. This decision, made by the division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, is based on medical grounds cited by Sengar.

The court has instructed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS New Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation, with the institution's medical superintendent ensuring the process is facilitated. This medical assessment aims to determine whether his claimed ailments, including diabetes and retinal issues, necessitate treatment that can only be provided by AIIMS.

Senior advocate N Hariharan argued for Sengar's release, mentioning specific eye treatment at Shankar Netralaya, Chennai. However, opposing advocate Mehmood Pracha contested the bail, pointing out inadequacies in past medical reports and raising concerns about potential threats to the rape survivor. The interim bail conditions ensure Sengar remains under scrutiny, with future legal assessments scheduled for December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024