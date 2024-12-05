Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Sengar for Medical Treatment

The Delhi High Court has ruled to grant a two-week interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former politician serving a life sentence for his conviction in the infamous Unnao rape case of 2018. This decision, made by the division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, is based on medical grounds cited by Sengar.

The court has instructed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS New Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation, with the institution's medical superintendent ensuring the process is facilitated. This medical assessment aims to determine whether his claimed ailments, including diabetes and retinal issues, necessitate treatment that can only be provided by AIIMS.

Senior advocate N Hariharan argued for Sengar's release, mentioning specific eye treatment at Shankar Netralaya, Chennai. However, opposing advocate Mehmood Pracha contested the bail, pointing out inadequacies in past medical reports and raising concerns about potential threats to the rape survivor. The interim bail conditions ensure Sengar remains under scrutiny, with future legal assessments scheduled for December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)