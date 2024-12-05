Left Menu

Opposition Denounces Government's Blockade of Rahul Gandhi's Sambhal Visit

Congress MPs criticize the government's decision to block Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sambhal, claiming it violates constitutional rights and suppresses opposition. Allegations include stifling the opposition's voice and hindering secularism. The incident arose from violence during an ASI examination of a historic mosque in Sambhal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:21 IST
Congress MP Tanuj Punia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Tanuj Punia has slammed the government, accusing it of infringing on constitutional rights by stopping Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sambhal. Punia contends the government aims to silence the opposition, highlighting a contradiction between official claims of normalcy and the decision to prevent Gandhi's entry.

The MP emphasized the importance of Gandhi's planned visit, arguing that the opposition's constitutional rights were violated. 'Rahul Gandhi represents both the people's and the opposition's voice,' Punia stated, questioning the government's refusal to allow him to address public concerns.

Further criticism came from Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala, who accused the state government of evading transparency and undermining secular values. Chamala stressed that an Opposition leader's duty in a democracy is to address national incidents, lamenting the restricted access to violence-stricken Sambhal.

The event unfolded amid violence on November 24, during an Archaeological Survey of India examination at a Mughal-era mosque, with four fatalities and several injuries reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

