Yogi Adityanath Addresses Ramayan Mela, Warns Against Social Disharmony

During the opening ceremony of the Ramayan Mela, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condemned recent riots, comparing them to historical and current events in Ayodhya, Sambhal, and Bangladesh. He urged people to draw inspiration from Lord Ram while criticizing opposition parties for straying from their ideological roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:38 IST
At the opening of the Ramayana Mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the audience and delivered an energetic speech(Photo/X@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the inauguration of the Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya's Ram Katha Park, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath compared the recent riots in Sambhal to historical aggressions in Ayodhya and current situations in Bangladesh. Drawing historical parallels, the CM emphasized the recurring danger of social discord.

He critiqued individuals with overseas assets, suggesting they might abandon the country in times of crisis, and warned against forces threatening social unity. Adityanath urged citizens to draw inspiration from Lord Ram and praised the efforts invested in rebuilding the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Yogi Adityanath lambasted Samajwadi Party for not adhering to the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia, while claiming that present-day Samajwadis have diverged into familial interests. He accused them of shielding criminals and departing from true socialist principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

