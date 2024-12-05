Yogi Adityanath Addresses Ramayan Mela, Warns Against Social Disharmony

At the inauguration of the Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya's Ram Katha Park, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath compared the recent riots in Sambhal to historical aggressions in Ayodhya and current situations in Bangladesh. Drawing historical parallels, the CM emphasized the recurring danger of social discord.

He critiqued individuals with overseas assets, suggesting they might abandon the country in times of crisis, and warned against forces threatening social unity. Adityanath urged citizens to draw inspiration from Lord Ram and praised the efforts invested in rebuilding the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Yogi Adityanath lambasted Samajwadi Party for not adhering to the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia, while claiming that present-day Samajwadis have diverged into familial interests. He accused them of shielding criminals and departing from true socialist principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)