Supreme Court Eases Air Quality Measures as Delhi’s AQI Improves

The Supreme Court has approved the relaxation of Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following improvements in Delhi's air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city has improved to the 'moderate' category, bringing relief to residents plagued by escalating pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:13 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that the Stage IV restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) can be relaxed after air quality in Delhi showed notable improvement. This decision follows a report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) signaling that such strict measures are no longer necessary.

Delhi residents experienced relief as the Air Quality Index (AQI) finally shifted into the 'moderate' category. By 8 am Thursday, the AQI stood at 161, marking a significant improvement from the 'very poor' and worse categories recorded in recent weeks, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In the aftermath of Diwali, Delhi's air quality was severely impacted, with AQI levels documented as 'very severe', 'severe', and in the 'poor' categories, prompting the enactment of GRAP-IV measures. These measures included banning Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles, except those providing essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

