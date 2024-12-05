Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai: A New Chapter in State Outreach
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inspected the land for Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai. The visit coincided with attending Maharashtra's CM oath-taking. A Rs 100 crore project aims to ease access to Mumbai for Tripura's population, especially patients. The location is strategic, near Tata Cancer Hospital.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards improving infrastructure for the state's residents, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inspected land in Mumbai earmarked for the construction of Tripura Bhawan. The inspection coincided with his visit to Mumbai for the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra's newly elected Chief Minister.
During the visit, CM Saha assessed the land and the progress of the Tripura Bhawan project, emphasizing the long-standing need to establish a facility that caters to Tripura residents, particularly those traveling for medical treatment. He noted that the site is strategically located near the Tata Cancer Hospital.
CM Saha highlighted that the cabinet had approved the acquisition and development of this facility, with a budget allocation of Rs 100 crore already sanctioned. He assured that necessary modifications to the design would be made to ensure the project's success, leveraging the opportunity to benefit Tripura's populace. The initiative marks a cooperative step in accommodating state residents in a major city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Milestone Achieved: India's First HVDC Transmission Project Awarded via TBCB
Emaar India's Bold Bet: New Luxury Housing Project 'Amaris' Launched in Gurugram
Raheja Developers Challenges Insolvency Initiation Over Shilas Project
Sterlite Power Energizes South Goa with Advanced Transmission Project
CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Projects in Telangana