Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai: A New Chapter in State Outreach

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inspected the land for Tripura Bhawan in Mumbai. The visit coincided with attending Maharashtra's CM oath-taking. A Rs 100 crore project aims to ease access to Mumbai for Tripura's population, especially patients. The location is strategic, near Tata Cancer Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:28 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Pic/@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards improving infrastructure for the state's residents, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inspected land in Mumbai earmarked for the construction of Tripura Bhawan. The inspection coincided with his visit to Mumbai for the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra's newly elected Chief Minister.

During the visit, CM Saha assessed the land and the progress of the Tripura Bhawan project, emphasizing the long-standing need to establish a facility that caters to Tripura residents, particularly those traveling for medical treatment. He noted that the site is strategically located near the Tata Cancer Hospital.

CM Saha highlighted that the cabinet had approved the acquisition and development of this facility, with a budget allocation of Rs 100 crore already sanctioned. He assured that necessary modifications to the design would be made to ensure the project's success, leveraging the opportunity to benefit Tripura's populace. The initiative marks a cooperative step in accommodating state residents in a major city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

