ITC's Agri-Tech Revolution: Transforming India's Farming Landscape

ITC is set to connect one crore farmers and scale up fruit and vegetable sourcing through an expanded network of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) over the next 4-5 years. With its MAARS app, ITC aims to enhance agricultural practices, integrating technology with traditional farming, under its NexGen Agri vision.

Updated: 05-12-2024 18:26 IST
ITC is embarking on an ambitious expansion of its Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) network, with plans to connect one crore farmers and bolster the sourcing of fruits and vegetables. S Ganesh Kumar, CEO of ITC's Agri Business Division, outlined the company's vision to enhance agricultural practices through its MAARS platform.

The company, operational in about 22 states and working on 20 crops, is expanding its reach in regions including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab. ITC's super app, MAARS, is central to these efforts, providing farmers with personalized advisories, technological solutions, and access to modern agricultural practices.

Under NexGen Agri's vision, ITC aims to transform small farming communities, leveraging AI and data-driven insights to improve productivity and sustainability. ITC's ongoing initiatives reflect a commitment to integrating modern technology with traditional farming to achieve greater economic benefits for farmers.

