Left Menu

OPEC+ Rallying for Russia: Future Oil Production Insights

Russia's oil production quota is currently at 8.978 million bpd for the first quarter, with plans to rise in April and December 2025. OPEC+ has chosen to delay increasing oil output until April 2025, aiming to bolster the oil market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:36 IST
OPEC+ Rallying for Russia: Future Oil Production Insights
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a strategic move outlined by OPEC+, Russia's oil production quota is designated at 8.978 million barrels per day for the initial quarter. It is expected to increase incrementally to 9.004 million bpd in April and 9.214 million bpd by December 2025, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The decision emerges from OPEC+'s intent to delay its planned hike in oil output until April 2025. This decision is aimed at offering additional support to stabilize and strengthen the global oil market.

OPEC+'s tactical recalibration reflects ongoing efforts to balance supply and demand dynamics amid internationally shifting economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024