OPEC+ Rallying for Russia: Future Oil Production Insights
Russia's oil production quota is currently at 8.978 million bpd for the first quarter, with plans to rise in April and December 2025. OPEC+ has chosen to delay increasing oil output until April 2025, aiming to bolster the oil market.
In a strategic move outlined by OPEC+, Russia's oil production quota is designated at 8.978 million barrels per day for the initial quarter. It is expected to increase incrementally to 9.004 million bpd in April and 9.214 million bpd by December 2025, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
The decision emerges from OPEC+'s intent to delay its planned hike in oil output until April 2025. This decision is aimed at offering additional support to stabilize and strengthen the global oil market.
OPEC+'s tactical recalibration reflects ongoing efforts to balance supply and demand dynamics amid internationally shifting economic conditions.
