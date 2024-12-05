Left Menu

Failed Attack on SAD Leader Sparks Controversy

Narain Singh Chaura, accused of attempting to shoot SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple, has been remanded to three-day police custody. Chaura, a former militant with ties to Pakistan, was arrested after the failed assassination attempt. The incident has stirred political and police controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:23 IST
DSP Rashpal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narain Singh Chaura, who attempted to assassinate Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple, has been remanded to a three-day police custody, police sources confirmed. The court in Amritsar made the decision following Thursday's hearing where arguments from both sides were presented.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rashpal Singh stated that despite the police's request for an extended remand, the court settled on three days. During the incident, Badal was unharmed as the attacker, Chaura, was swiftly subdued and apprehended. Chaura is a known militant with a history of weapon smuggling and links to radical groups, having spent years in Pakistan.

Sukhbir Singh Badal was performing 'seva' as penance at the Golden Temple following the Akal Takht's declaration of him as a 'tankhaiya' for past transgressions by the SAD-led government. This attacked incident has provoked outrage, with SAD General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia alleging police collusion and demanding a high-level investigation into the police's conduct during the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

