Farmers Mobilize Amid Calls for Constructive Dialogue

On Thursday, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher declared a planned march to Delhi, commencing at 1 PM on Friday from the Shambhu border protest site. Speaking to ANI, Pandher stressed the commitment of the protesters to maintain peaceful conduct, aiming to prevent any accusations from the Central government of being 'arrogant.'

"The group will set out for Delhi tomorrow at 1 PM. I trust the government will respond positively and avoid obstructing our path. The current barricading gives the impression of crossing an international border," Pandher remarked to ANI. He highlighted that notices are being issued to numerous farmer leaders in Haryana, emphasizing, "We will not offer the Central government any opportunity to label us as arrogant or hesitant to engage in dialogue. We remain open to discussions if invited," Pandher asserted.

Amid these continuing farmer protests, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday, called on the government to commence talks with the troubled farmers. At the Centenary Foundation Day event of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (ICAR-CIRCOT) in Mumbai, Dhankhar addressed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, questioning past commitments made to farmers. Highlighting their plight, Dhankhar stated, "Despite India's elevated global standing, why do our farmers remain in distress? Ignoring this will lead to severe repercussions."

Following Dhankhar's comments, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, speaking to ANI, welcomed the Vice President's inquiry directed at Agriculture Minister Chouhan concerning the relentless farmer protests. Ramesh reaffirmed Congress' consistent advocacy for such governmental dialogues.

