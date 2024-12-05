Left Menu

OPEC's 189th Conference Set for December

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has announced its 189th Ordinary Meeting will be held on December 10. The conference will be conducted via video conference, presided over by Marcel Abeke, the Minister of Petroleum and President of the Conference for 2024.

This event signifies an important milestone for OPEC as they continue to navigate the complexities of the global oil market.

