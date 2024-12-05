OPEC's 189th Conference Set for December

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has officially announced that its 189th Ordinary Meeting will take place on December 10. This significant gathering is set to occur via video conference.

The meeting will be under the leadership of Marcel Abeke, Minister of Petroleum, who is also the President of the Conference for 2024.

This event signifies an important milestone for OPEC as they continue to navigate the complexities of the global oil market.

(With inputs from agencies.)