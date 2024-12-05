OPEC's 189th Conference Set for December
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has announced its 189th Ordinary Meeting will be held on December 10. The conference will be conducted via video conference, presided over by Marcel Abeke, the Minister of Petroleum and President of the Conference for 2024.
