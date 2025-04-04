Centre to Convene Crucial Krishna Water Dispute Meeting

The longstanding Krishna water dispute involving Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh may soon see progress, with the Centre preparing to convene a consensus-building meeting, announced Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday.

Shivakumar stated that the Centre has proposed a meeting with all relevant state governments to address the water-sharing issues. This comes after Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with a team, met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to discuss the Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra projects.

The Krishna water dispute, dating back to 1956, has endured through legal complexities. Despite the second tribunal's report in 2010, challenges persist. Shivakumar highlighted the need for Supreme Court intervention to modify its prior order and urged the Centre to expedite clearances for significant water projects critical to Karnataka's infrastructure.

