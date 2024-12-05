Cuba's Power Struggle: Grid Reconnection Amid Ongoing Energy Crisis

Cuba has reconnected its national electrical grid after a major outage impacted millions across the island. As of Thursday, the National Electric Union reported increasing generation to 1,450 megawatts. However, this remains well below the peak demand of 3,200 megawatts, signaling ongoing challenges for the nation.

Energy Ministry official Lazaro Guerra stated that while the grid is technically operational, insufficient generation capacity remains the primary hurdle. In the capital city, Havana's circuits and hospitals have regained power, suggesting a semblance of normalcy, albeit temporarily.

Contributing to the crisis is the aging infrastructure of Cuba's power generation facilities, with about half currently offline. This infrastructure fragility is compounded by political factors, including oil import cuts from allies like Venezuela and the longstanding U.S. trade embargo. The resulting energy crisis has sparked civil dissent and facilitated a mass exodus from the troubled island.

(With inputs from agencies.)