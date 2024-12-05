Left Menu

DDA and Ambak Collaborate for Easier Affordable Housing Loans

The Delhi Development Authority partners with fintech firm Ambak to improve access to affordable housing loans. The MoU involves Ambak managing loan applications and enhancing DDA's outreach initiatives. Security measures will be implemented to protect personal data, ensuring confidentiality and efficient loan processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:21 IST
DDA and Ambak Collaborate for Easier Affordable Housing Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has embraced an innovative approach to accessibility in affordable housing loans by joining hands with fintech company Ambak. This collaboration promises to simplify loan processes for economically weaker sections and middle-income groups.

As per the memorandum of understanding, Ambak will use its expertise to meet the financial and credit needs of potential homebuyers, enhancing the DDA's marketing efforts. Notably, this will be achieved without incurring additional costs, aligning with Lieutenant Governor's agenda to make dignified housing achievable for marginalized communities.

Apart from handling loan applications and ensuring swift disbursement, Ambak commits to offering financial literacy sessions. The fintech firm will prioritize data security to maintain confidentiality of personal information provided by DDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024