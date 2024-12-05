India's Push for Energy Independence: Coal Auction Sparks Industrial Shift

In a decisive move towards energy independence, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has called upon the Indian steel sector to lessen its reliance on imported coal by embracing technological advancements.

Addressing the launch of the eleventh round of commercial coal mines auction, Reddy advocated for a phased reduction in coal imports, emphasizing the use of coking coal within the steel industry.

The minister projected confidence in achieving the ambitious coal production target of 1,080 million tonnes this fiscal year. Reddy highlighted that 113 coal mines have been placed for sale, with 27 blocks currently on offer across six states, promising substantial economic and employment growth.

