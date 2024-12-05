Left Menu

India's Push for Energy Independence: Coal Auction Sparks Industrial Shift

The Indian government, through Minister G Kishan Reddy, urges the steel industry to reduce reliance on imported coal by adopting new technologies. The ongoing auction of coal mines seeks to boost domestic production and generate significant economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:30 IST
India's Push for Energy Independence: Coal Auction Sparks Industrial Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards energy independence, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has called upon the Indian steel sector to lessen its reliance on imported coal by embracing technological advancements.

Addressing the launch of the eleventh round of commercial coal mines auction, Reddy advocated for a phased reduction in coal imports, emphasizing the use of coking coal within the steel industry.

The minister projected confidence in achieving the ambitious coal production target of 1,080 million tonnes this fiscal year. Reddy highlighted that 113 coal mines have been placed for sale, with 27 blocks currently on offer across six states, promising substantial economic and employment growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024