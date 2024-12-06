Global Celebration: International Gita Mahotsav Kicks Off in Kurukshetra

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on Thursday, a significant cultural event in India. Marking the celebration with prayers at Brahma Sarovar, CM Saini announced that the event will run until December 11.

Speaking to the media, CM Saini highlighted the festival's inauguration on the sacred site of Kurukshetra, known as the birthplace of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. He emphasized the government's ongoing efforts in renovating India's 182 pilgrimage sites, expressing that the festival represents a spiritual convergence of culture and art.

The grand event, spanning 18 days from November 28 to December 15, aims to disseminate the timeless wisdom of the Gita worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, the festival has gained immense popularity, drawing millions from across the globe, with significant participation exceeding 45 lakh individuals last year.

For the first time, international editions of the festival took place in Mauritius, London, and later in Canada, Australia, Sri Lanka, and England, highlighting its global significance. Key events during this year's celebration include a daily Gita Mahaarati at Brahma Sarovar, cultural programs, and the International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University.

On December 11, a series of events such as the Gita Yajna and Bhagwat Katha at Jyotisar Tirtha, a global Gita recitation by 18,000 students, and cultural programs at 182 sites will occur. The festivities will also feature Gita book fairs and exhibitions, enriching the cultural landscape of Kurukshetra.

(With inputs from agencies.)