Leaders Gather to Honor Dr. BR Ambedkar on 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, gathered at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The occasion commemorates the death anniversary of the esteemed architect of the Indian Constitution.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed every December 6, honors the legacy of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, affectionately known as Babasaheb, celebrated for his relentless fight against social discrimination against Dalits and championing the rights of women and workers.

Dr. Ambedkar remains a revered figure for his dedication to eradicating caste-based biases, and Mahaparinirvan Diwas underscores his enduring influence. Recognized as a transformative leader, Dr. Ambedkar's legacy continues to inspire generations in the quest for equality and social justice.

Dr. Ambedkar was one of the seven committee members who drafted the Indian Constitution post-independence. In 1990, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, acknowledging his significant contributions to the nation. Mahaparinirvan, a term derived from Buddhist texts, signifies nirvana after death, a sacred concept marking liberation from the cycle of rebirth, revered in the Buddhist calendar.

