Leaders Gather to Honor Dr. BR Ambedkar on 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Maharashtra's top political figures paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the annual commemoration of his death anniversary. Ambedkar, an influential social reformer and chief architect of the Indian Constitution, is celebrated for his advocacy against caste discrimination and his transformative impact on Indian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:46 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, gathered at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The occasion commemorates the death anniversary of the esteemed architect of the Indian Constitution.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed every December 6, honors the legacy of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, affectionately known as Babasaheb, celebrated for his relentless fight against social discrimination against Dalits and championing the rights of women and workers.

Dr. Ambedkar remains a revered figure for his dedication to eradicating caste-based biases, and Mahaparinirvan Diwas underscores his enduring influence. Recognized as a transformative leader, Dr. Ambedkar's legacy continues to inspire generations in the quest for equality and social justice.

Dr. Ambedkar was one of the seven committee members who drafted the Indian Constitution post-independence. In 1990, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, acknowledging his significant contributions to the nation. Mahaparinirvan, a term derived from Buddhist texts, signifies nirvana after death, a sacred concept marking liberation from the cycle of rebirth, revered in the Buddhist calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

