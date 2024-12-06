Mathura Heightens Security Ahead of Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary

In anticipation of the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, heightened security measures are being implemented in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The area's security strategy includes dividing the city into four zones with strategic barricades at sensitive locations, according to Mathura City Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar.

The police, adhering to strict protocols, have also redirected traffic to maintain order. With a stern warning, authorities promise action against violators. Simultaneously, the Supreme Court is addressing multiple petitions related to the Shahi Masjid Eidgah and Krishna Janmabhoomi case, with one citing significant historical and religious claims.

Meanwhile, additional security precautions are underway in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where the police, Bomb Squad, and Dog Squad are conducting thorough inspections. This ongoing vigilance aims to thwart any potential issues related to the sensitive December 6 date, reminiscent of past communal riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)