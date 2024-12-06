Left Menu

Mathura Heightens Security Ahead of Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary

Ahead of the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, security measures have been intensified in Mathura with traffic diversions and barricades in place. Similar operations are occurring in Ujjain, while legal disputes over the Shahi Masjid Eidgah's status as Lord Krishna's birthplace continue in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:48 IST
Mathura Heightens Security Ahead of Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary
Security heightened outside the Shahi Eidgah in Mathura (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, heightened security measures are being implemented in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The area's security strategy includes dividing the city into four zones with strategic barricades at sensitive locations, according to Mathura City Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar.

The police, adhering to strict protocols, have also redirected traffic to maintain order. With a stern warning, authorities promise action against violators. Simultaneously, the Supreme Court is addressing multiple petitions related to the Shahi Masjid Eidgah and Krishna Janmabhoomi case, with one citing significant historical and religious claims.

Meanwhile, additional security precautions are underway in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where the police, Bomb Squad, and Dog Squad are conducting thorough inspections. This ongoing vigilance aims to thwart any potential issues related to the sensitive December 6 date, reminiscent of past communal riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024