Sewage Contamination Claims Lives in Pallavaram: A Crisis Unfolds

A tragic incident unfolded in Pallavaram, a suburb near Chennai, as three individuals lost their lives and 20 others fell ill after allegedly consuming water tainted with sewage. Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniyan disclosed this information at a press briefing on Thursday, emphasizing that the exact cause of death remains to be verified through autopsies.

Reports indicate that residents of Kamaraja Nagar in the Pallavaram constituency and Malamedu under the Alandhur constituency have been experiencing symptoms of diarrhea for the past few days. Minister Subramaniyan revealed that 14 individuals have been seeking medical attention due to similar symptoms. Authorities have dispatched water samples from the suspected contaminated areas to King Institute Laboratory for urgent testing.

Minister Subramaniyan assured that steps are being taken to address the crisis. Medical camps have been set up, and water supply in the affected areas has been suspended. Residents are now receiving water from the Corporation's vehicles. The three victims identified in this tragedy are Thiruveethi, aged 56, Mohana Rangam, aged 42, and Varalakshmi, aged 88. Meanwhile, BJP State President Annamalai criticized the government for its 'lethargic attitude' towards basic public needs.

