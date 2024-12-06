Assam Police Nab Suspects, Seize Heroin in Amingaon Bust

The Assam police have successfully arrested two individuals and seized 182 grams of heroin during a strategic operation in the Amingaon area of Kamrup district on Thursday night, according to official sources. The accused were identified as Masoom Choudhury, aged 23, and Kazi Sanowar Hussain, aged 24.

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Assam police, revealed that the arrest followed specific intelligence about the transportation of narcotics from Silchar to Barpeta. The operation led to the interception of a vehicle with registration number AS-24B-2485 in Amingaon, where heroin concealed in 13 soap boxes was discovered hidden in a secret compartment of the car.

Choudhury and Hussain were apprehended at the scene with legal proceedings initiated against them. Prior to this, on Tuesday, the Drug Disposal Committee of the Special Task Force disposed of 37,000 Phensedyl bottles in Guwahati, while the task force seized narcotics worth Rs 800 crore and detained 325 suspects between March 2023 and November 2024, led by IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

(With inputs from agencies.)