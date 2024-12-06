Assam Police Nab Suspects, Seize Heroin in Amingaon Bust
Assam Police arrested two individuals on Thursday after seizing 182 grams of heroin in Kamrup district. The operation, based on intelligence, intercepted a vehicle at Amingaon and found heroin packed in soap boxes. Legal proceedings are underway, with more updates forthcoming.
- Country:
- India
The Assam police have successfully arrested two individuals and seized 182 grams of heroin during a strategic operation in the Amingaon area of Kamrup district on Thursday night, according to official sources. The accused were identified as Masoom Choudhury, aged 23, and Kazi Sanowar Hussain, aged 24.
Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Assam police, revealed that the arrest followed specific intelligence about the transportation of narcotics from Silchar to Barpeta. The operation led to the interception of a vehicle with registration number AS-24B-2485 in Amingaon, where heroin concealed in 13 soap boxes was discovered hidden in a secret compartment of the car.
Choudhury and Hussain were apprehended at the scene with legal proceedings initiated against them. Prior to this, on Tuesday, the Drug Disposal Committee of the Special Task Force disposed of 37,000 Phensedyl bottles in Guwahati, while the task force seized narcotics worth Rs 800 crore and detained 325 suspects between March 2023 and November 2024, led by IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Florida Man Arrested in Plot to Bomb NY Stock Exchange
Massive Silver Seizure Amid Maharashtra Elections
Adani should be arrested immediately and his ''protector'' Madhabi Puri Buch should be probed: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because govt protecting him, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
Bombay High Court grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil arrested in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse case.