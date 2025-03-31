Punjab Officers Arrested in Bribery and Corruption Scandal

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has detained a station house officer and an assistant sub-inspector following allegations of bribery. The officers were accused of demanding Rs 1.50 lakh from a man, threatening to incriminate his son in a drugs case, according to official sources.

An investigation was launched after an online complaint was filed on the chief minister's anti-corruption action line. The victim, residing in Asalpur village of Hoshiarpur district, reported that an FIR under the NDPS Act had been lodged against his nephew. The officers reportedly coerced him to pay the bribe to avoid further charges against his family.

Audio recordings of the conversations were submitted to the Vigilance Bureau, leading to the officers' arrest. They've been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will face court proceedings soon while further investigations continue, according to Harpreet Singh Mander, Senior Superintendent of Police, VB, Jalandhar Range.

