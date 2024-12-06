"INDI alliance does not want the welfare of farmers": Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday spoke on the farmers protest and said that the INDI alliance did not wish for the welfare of the farmers. "In democracy, we have the right to protest. This government of good governance listens to everyone. PM Modi has clearly said that our mission is the welfare of four castes, youths, women, farmers and poor... so many schemes have been introduced for the welfare and benefits of schemes. When farmers will talk about their issues seriously, the Prime Minister will find solution. INDI alliance does not want the welfare of farmers, they want to create anarchy. They are making farmers sit on the road and create drama..." Sinha said speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a show of solidarity with protesting farmers, announced the party's unequivocal support for their ongoing march to the Parliament on Friday. Taking to his official handle on X, Jairam Ramesh posted, "Farmers are marching to Parliament today. Their protest has received a huge booster dose after getting support from the Vice President and the Honourable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Farmers and their organizations are continuously agitating."

The Congress leader reiterated the farmers demands for: legal guarantee for MSP and fixing MSP at 1.5 times the comprehensive cost of cultivation as per the recommendations of MS Swaminathan Commission. Ramesh highlighted the need for restructuring the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and called for an independent agency to oversee agricultural trade policies.

Jairam Ramesh in his post said, "Just as banks waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of loans of defaulting private companies, farmers should get relief from lump sum loans in the same way." Earlier in the day, a large contingent of farmers gathered at the Shambhu border from where they proposed to march towards Delhi later.

Drone visuals from the site showed large groups of farmers converging at the border. At the Shambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that there would be a group of 100 farmers who would be marching towards Delhi peacefully and have no intention of breaking the barricades present. (ANI)

