Internet services shutdown in ten villages of Ambala in view of farmers protest

However banking and mobile recharge services would be still functional, the release mentioned.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 13:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the ongoing farmers protest, orders were passed by the Government of Haryana regarding the shutdown of Internet in ten villages of Ambala from December 6 to December 9 under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as per an official release by the Government of Haryana. However banking and mobile recharge services would be still functional, the release mentioned.

The shutdown would take place in the villages of Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu, Majira, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru falling under Ambala district. All telecom service providers have been directed to ensure the compliance of the order, the release mentioned. The announcement was made in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms including Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook.

Any person found guilty of the violation of aforesaid order would be liable for legal actions under the relevant provisions of law, the release further stated. Earlier today, a large contingent of farmers have gathered at the Shambhu border from where they have proposed to march towards Delhi.

Drone visuals from the site showed large groups of farmers converging at the border. At the Shambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that there would be a group of 100 farmers who would be marching towards Delhi peacefully and have no intention of breaking the barricades present.

Speaking to ANI, Pandher said "The central and state governments had told the Supreme Court that they had a problem with farmers moving towards Delhi on tractors. A group of 100 farmers will move towards Delhi peacefully. We have no intention of breaking the barricades. We hope that the government allows us to move towards Delhi and protest peacefully. The doors for talk are open from the farmers side. We have been saying that if the government wants to talk, then they show us the letter of the the central government or the CM's office of Haryana or Punjab.." The protest, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) in collaboration with other farmer organisations, seeks compensation and benefits linked to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Visuals also emerged showing police barricades on the Shambhu border. Traffic police personnel have been deployed at the spot to handle the situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

