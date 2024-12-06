Left Menu

Berlin says amicable solution remains goal for Mercosur deal

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:00 IST
Berlin says amicable solution remains goal for Mercosur deal
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany would not be opposed to an EU-only agreement to get a trade deal with South America's Mercosur bloc across the line but the goal remains to find an amicable solution in the negotiations, said a government spokesperson in Berlin. "Our aim was and remains to find an amicable solution in the negotiations, and we are of course in talks with all partners, including France," which opposes the deal, added the government spokesperson at a regular news conference on Friday.

The EU and the Mercosur bloc are expected on Friday to finalise a free trade agreement but it faces a tortuous battle for approval in Europe given firm French opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024