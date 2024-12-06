Berlin says amicable solution remains goal for Mercosur deal

Germany would not be opposed to an EU-only agreement to get a trade deal with South America's Mercosur bloc across the line but the goal remains to find an amicable solution in the negotiations, said a government spokesperson in Berlin. "Our aim was and remains to find an amicable solution in the negotiations, and we are of course in talks with all partners, including France," which opposes the deal, added the government spokesperson at a regular news conference on Friday.

The EU and the Mercosur bloc are expected on Friday to finalise a free trade agreement but it faces a tortuous battle for approval in Europe given firm French opposition.

