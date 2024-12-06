Left Menu

Kerala CM, PWD Minister meet Gadkari; review NH projects, propose connectivity boost

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with the state PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Friday. They reviewed he progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Nitin Gadkari (Photo/X/@nitin_gadkari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with state PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas, met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Friday to review the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state. "Reviewed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in Kerala, along with the Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri @pinarayivijayan Ji, Kerala PWD Minister Shri @riyasdyfi Ji, and senior officials in Delhi today," Nitin Gadkari posted on X.

Describing the meeting as "very positive," Mohammed Riyas stated that the Union Minister assured full support for various road connectivity projects. "Today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The meeting was very positive," Riyas told ANI after the discussions.

"We reviewed the works on National Highway 66, which spans approximately 600 km. The project is progressing well and is a dream project for Kerala. We reviewed all the structures; there are some issues, but those can be resolved," he added. The Kerala Minister further mentioned that they proposed several initiatives to the Union Minister, which he believed would greatly benefit Kerala's future.

"We have made some proposals that are highly promising for Kerala's future. Nitin Gadkari was in a positive mood and assured full support. He also indicated that airport and seaport connectivity roads could be approved. The meeting was productive and will accelerate Kerala's development," Riyas said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

