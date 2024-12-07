"Invisible hand of ruling party": Asaduddin Owaisi on surge in petitions claiming temples lie beneath mosques

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has launched a scathing attack on the central government amid a surge in petitions claiming that temples lie beneath mosques across India and alleged that the ruling party has an "invisible hand" behind every "Vahini," "Parishad," and "Sena." In a post on X, Owaisi said that no nation can become a "superpower" if 14 per cent of its population faces constant pressures.

"The people of India are being pushed into fights over history where none existed. No nation can become a superpower if 14 per cent of its population faces such constant pressures. Behind every "Vahini" "Parishad" "Sena" etc, there is the invisible hand of the ruling party. They have a duty to defend the Places of Worship Act and put an end to these false disputes," Owaisi posted on X. This development has sparked concerns about the potential for increased communal tensions and conflicts over religious sites.

Meanwhile, in Sambhal tensions have been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths.

The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple. Earlier, a local court in Ajmer directed that notice be issued to three parties in a civil suit that claims that there is a Shiva temple in the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, the plaintiff's advocate said.

Advocate Yogesh Siroja told reporters in Ajmer that the suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel. "The concerned parties have been issued notices, one is the Dargah Committee, the ASI, and the third is the Ministry of Minority Affairs. I am a descendant of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty, but I have not been made party to it... We are in touch with our legal team," he said. (ANI)

