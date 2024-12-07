Left Menu

"Invisible hand of ruling party": Asaduddin Owaisi on surge in petitions claiming temples lie beneath mosques

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has launched a scathing attack on the central government amid a surge in petitions claiming that temples lie beneath mosques across India and alleged that the ruling party has an "invisible hand" behind every "Vahini," "Parishad," and "Sena."

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 09:55 IST
"Invisible hand of ruling party": Asaduddin Owaisi on surge in petitions claiming temples lie beneath mosques
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has launched a scathing attack on the central government amid a surge in petitions claiming that temples lie beneath mosques across India and alleged that the ruling party has an "invisible hand" behind every "Vahini," "Parishad," and "Sena." In a post on X, Owaisi said that no nation can become a "superpower" if 14 per cent of its population faces constant pressures.

"The people of India are being pushed into fights over history where none existed. No nation can become a superpower if 14 per cent of its population faces such constant pressures. Behind every "Vahini" "Parishad" "Sena" etc, there is the invisible hand of the ruling party. They have a duty to defend the Places of Worship Act and put an end to these false disputes," Owaisi posted on X. This development has sparked concerns about the potential for increased communal tensions and conflicts over religious sites.

Meanwhile, in Sambhal tensions have been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths.

The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple. Earlier, a local court in Ajmer directed that notice be issued to three parties in a civil suit that claims that there is a Shiva temple in the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, the plaintiff's advocate said.

Advocate Yogesh Siroja told reporters in Ajmer that the suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel. "The concerned parties have been issued notices, one is the Dargah Committee, the ASI, and the third is the Ministry of Minority Affairs. I am a descendant of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty, but I have not been made party to it... We are in touch with our legal team," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024