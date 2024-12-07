Delhi: Son murders mother over marriage objection

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to allow him to marry the girl of his choice on Saturday. According to police, the information of incident through PCR was received at around 8:30 PM on Friday, in PS Khyala. The caller named Sawan, said that his mother has been killed by someone and her earrings have been taken away.

The local police immediately reached the hospital and the place of incident. During the investigation at the crime scene, there were no signs of robbery or ransacking of the place and the valuables were found intact in the house, according to police.

An FIR for murder was registered at PS Khyala, and an investigation was initiated. To gather further information about the events, the family members of the deceased were interviewed. The deceased's husband had passed away in 2019, and she had two unmarried sons.

While the teams were gathering technical information and interviewing neighbors, the behavior of the younger son, Sawan, who is 22 years old, raised suspicions. Following a detailed investigation and collection of technical data, Sawan was confronted with specific and targeted questions. After the prolonged questioning & factual evidence, ultimately he confessed to his crime, according to police.

Sawan during the interrogation mentioned that marriage of his elder brother was fixed recently. On this, he also approached his mother that he also wants to get married to a girl whom he knows for some time. According to him, he was scolded by his mother, who threatened that if he mentioned the issue again, he would receive nothing from their property. This upset Sawan, who claims to have given all his earnings to his mother. Hurt by her words, he planned to kill her. He created alibis to mislead the police, but the investigation team connected the dots diligently, leading to the detection of the crime within a few hours, according to police.

The deceased, Sulochna, was around 45 years old and had two sons: Kapil, who is approximately 26 or 27 years old and works as an accountant, and Sawan, who is around 22 years old and runs a champion vehicle for transporting goods. (ANI)

