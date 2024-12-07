Amit Shah Lauds 35 Years of Service by Gujarat Lok Seva Trust

Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged the commendable efforts of the Gujarat Lok Seva Trust, which has extended its services to over 5 lakh individuals over a span of 35 years. Speaking at the organization's annual event in Ahmedabad, Shah highlighted the Trust's significant role in assisting people through government schemes during challenging times.

Shah remarked positively on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, noting a shift from piecemeal governance to a focus on the welfare of the impoverished since Modi assumed office in 2014. He emphasized the regime's dedication to uplifting the underprivileged segments of society.

Founded in 1990 by veteran Congressman Rajkumar Gupta, the Gujarat Lok Seva Trust continues its mission of altruism. Shah further shared that more than 25 crore citizens have risen above the poverty line in the past decade, a testament to the nation's developmental strides.

In other news, Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are set to attend the BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav at Narendra Modi Stadium on December 7. Organized in tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj's birth anniversary, the event will honor five decades of unwavering social and spiritual service by BAPS volunteers from diverse backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)